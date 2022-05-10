Home / News / Emmons Fire Dept. serves up annual breakfast

Emmons Fire Dept. serves up annual breakfast

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 11:40am Terry

The Emmons Fire Dept. held their annual breakfast Sunday, Oct. 2, in the fire hall. They served between 450-500 people, running out of biscuits and gravy early, and going through 50 pounds of pancake batter. Members of the fire department who cooked, served and cleaned up at the breakfast are pictured above (L-R): Courtney Grobe, Kaitlynn Indrelie, Pastor Ryan Henkel, Dan Christenson, Ben Hostetler, Cody Hall, Denise Westcott, Tyler Honsey, Mitch Grobe, Jason Westcott, Perry Erickson, Scott Marpe, Jacob Wuerflein, Nate Christenson, David Meyer, Jarrod Indrelie, and Garrett Waller.

