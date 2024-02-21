Emmons firefighters and first responders will hold their annual soup and pie supper this Saturday, Feb. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Emmons Lutheran Church. They are pictured above in front of their new pumper truck that they took delivery of in March of 2023 (L-R): Dominic Dreyling, Dan Christenson, Dave Meyer, Ryan Henkel (Fire Chaplain), Bruce Epland, Paul Lair, Scott Marpe, Jason Wescott, Jake Wuerflein, Denise Wescott, Garrett Waller, Perry Erickson, Bennie Hostetler, Cody Hall, Nate Christenson, Dan Vermadahl, Logan Bidne and Andy Henscel. Not pictured Lewis Rygh,Tyler Honsey, Jarrod Indrelie, Kaitlynn Indrelie, Mitch Grove, Courtney Grove, Madison Dreyling and Chase Saxton.