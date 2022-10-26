Energy efficiency offers cost savings for Iowans

While access to electricity is essential for homes and businesses across the U.S., the cost of service can pose a burden to customers.

A new fact sheet released by the Center for Rural Affairs examines the impact of rural energy burden and energy efficiency policies, and offers resources that address limiting this burden. Energy efficiency measures can cut costs by reducing consumption.

Alex Delworth, policy associate for the Center, said the strategy is especially important in rural areas, which tend to have a higher energy burden.

“Rural households spend 40 percent more than their metropolitan counterparts on their energy bills relative to income,” Delworth said. “Low-income households spend three times more of their income on energy costs compared to the median spending of non-low-income households.”

He said energy efficiency investments also support economic opportunities for local communities through job creation.

“Local professionals can do energy audits of homes and make many energy efficiency improvements to homes and businesses,” Delworth said. “In Iowa, energy-efficiency workers are located in every county, and the state has 18,263 jobs, 8,082 of which are located in rural areas.”

While many families and businesses may benefit from implementing energy-efficiency improvements, the cost of the investments presents its own set of challenges.

The fact sheet provides examples of programs assisting local entities, residents, and businesses with the investments, which include the Iowa Energy Grant Program, revolving loans, utility-offered incentives, and the federal Weatherization Assistance Program.

To learn more and download the fact sheet “Energy Efficiency Offers Savings for Iowans,” visit cfra.org/publications. The resource is available in English and Spanish.