Enjoy all the new events at the Winnebago Co. fair

This year’s Winnebago Co Fair is shaping up to be a fair with a lot of “firsts,” commented fair manager, Darla Thompson. “There is a lot of excitement because of all the changes.” The pandemic put a stop to the 2020 Winnebago Co Fair except for the livestock shows. “Many new and fun events have been arranged and we invite your family to come and enjoy your time at the fair,” continued Thompson.

There will be a carnival this year as there were many who inquired about wanting one. The carnival is hosted by Next Generation Show and is Iowa-based. Tickets are available at Main Street Market in Buffalo Center, TSB Bank and Hometown Market in Thompson, along with several other businesses, and at the fair.

Grandstand Shows include the Johnny Holmes Band on Thursday night with opening act by Brothers Walker. Friday’s entertainment will be an encore performance by Brothers Walker , and local musical Morgan (Kahler) Kuecker. Saturday evening’s entertainment will be the Demolition Derby. New this year for Sunday’s events will be the Monster Truck Racing League beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Great Lakes Timber Show will be performing on all three days of the fair. The show features chainsaw carving, axe throwing, horizontal wood chopping, log rolling and more. Another new event will be at the Grandstand on Friday is Knockerball, also known as bubble soccer. It features an arena and players wearing large inflatable balls. Also Critter Close-ups from Omaha will be at the fair. See these live exotic animals who will make your day. On Saturday, there will be a new axe throwing booth from 5-10 p.m. Also, WCTA will host a sanctioned pedal pull and the Woyle Carving Niche, featuring chainsaw artist, Pat Doyle, will be performing. These events are all free to the public. Sunday events include a horse show, Zoops balloon art, show and workshop, parade, and Yeira Police dog demomonstrations.

The 4H and FFA livestock show will all return including working exhibits, education presentations and Share the Fun. Other regular events will once again return as in past years, such as the open garden and open craft shows. The Winnebago County Fair Queen and Little Miss pageants return for the first day of the fair. These events will be held at the new shelterhouse, which has been built around the open stage area.

Hungry at the fair? “We have arranged for many new food vendors this year,” said Thompson. There will be food options such as Mexican foods, pizza by the slice, BBQ, Boy Scout and Lions Clubs booths, and the carnival offering such things as funnel cakes, popcorn, ice cream treats and hand-squeezed lemonade. There will also be vendors in the commercial building.

The Winnebago Co. Fair parade will be held Sunday, July 18, starting at 1:30 p.m. To be included in the fair, simply show up between 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. by the Thompson City Park, which is near the city pool area.

Enjoy the parade and afterwards, enjoy a free burger feed sponsored by the Winnebago Co Farm Bureau and free watermelon provided by Farmers Trust and Savings Bank. For more information about the parade, contact Lynn Hagenson at 641-584-2937.

For more information and updated information, please refer to the Winnebago County Fair website at www.winnebagocoiowafair.com or their Facebook page. People with questions about the fair may contact Darla Thompson at 515-538-0149.