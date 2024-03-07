Home / News / Enter the Winn. Co. Fair Little Miss and Mr. Competition

Wed, 07/03/2024 - 10:49am Terry

Calling all Winnebago County youth ages five through eight. The Winnebago County Extension and Outreach staff encourage you to participate in the 2024 Little Miss and Mr. Competition at the Winnebago County Fair.
Participants will be interviewed and evaluated on their creativity, friendliness, and overall personality. Judging this year will take place Tuesday, July 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Participants can wear casual clothes and an evening snack will be provided.
The crowning ceremony will take place Thursday, July 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. For this ceremony, participants should dress nicely. The overall winners will be announced, as well as the runners-up and other award winners.
To register, call the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641- 584-2261 or email arygh@iastate.edu. Pre-registration closes July 5, but late entries will be accepted through July 10.

