Esbenshade, Baldwin wed

Pastor Daniel Baldwin, Muscatine, and Jennifer Esbenshade, Paola, Kan., were united in marriage, Saturday, March 20, at Grace Lutheran Church, Muscatine, in a private worship service at 12 p.m.

Pastor Randy Baldwin, Scarville, officiated. Aiden Lindley, Omaha Neb., read the lesson. The organist was Bob Romza, Muscatine. Holy Communion was celebrated.

Sarah Esbenshade, Peach Bottom, Pa., sister of the bride, was the Maid of Honor; and Mikaela Esbenshade, Delta, Pa., sister-in-law of the bride, was a bridesmaid. Best man was Christopher Low, Northwood, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were friends of the groom: Gene Halvorson, Duluth, Minn.; Rev. Alex Kindred, Muscatine; and Steven Lindley, Omaha, Neb.

Parents of the couple are David and Kim Esbenshade, Peach Bottom, Pa., and Pastor Randy and Bonnie Kay Baldwin, Scarville.

Following the service, a catered lunch was served.