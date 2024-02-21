Events scheduled at new Hanson Nature Center

At the end of January, the Winnebago County Conser-vation Board moved their offices into the Hanson Nature Center and they are now ready to show off the new facility.

They’ve scheduled a series of four events during which people will be able to come and check out the new building. Those events are scheduled for 1-4 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 23, March 1, March 8, and Saturday, March 16.

The building still needs furnishings and exhibits; but everyone is encouraged to attend one of the events, tour the new facility, enjoy some refreshments, and see what the center will soon be able to offer.

In the spring, once the center is furnished and has some displays, the Conservation Board plans to schedule a Grand Opening. After that, they’ll establish regular hours when the center will be open to the public.

As a result of the move, the Winnebago County Conser-vation Board’s new address is the Hanson Nature Center, 41600 Hwy. 69, Leland, Iowa 50453. Their new phone number is 641-567-3390.