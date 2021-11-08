Extension kicks off Community Leadership Training program

Iowa communities, including Winnebago County are facing increasing challenges these days. At the same time, community engagement and local involvement in community matters has been declining throughout Iowa.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago County is launching an effort to enhance community engagement and local involvement in addressing community issues in Winnebago County. Registration is now open for this new community leadership program being taught by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Community leadership is the process of bringing people together to create change for the good of the community. Leading Communities: A Place-Based Leadership Program is an interactive community leadership program based on cutting edge community leadership research. This leadership program is unique in that it is designed to simultaneously provide participants with community-based skills and meet the specific needs of the places in which they live and work.

Community Development Specialists and Educators from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are using Leading Communities in teaching community members to develop, increase and sustain the local leadership efforts that are necessary to address community issues. The research based instructional materials are organized so that participants will learn core competencies and skills associated with community leadership and also be able to tailor the program to meet the particular needs of their community.

The objectives of Leading Communities are to help community members:

• Understand the importance of community engagement.

• Learn four core competencies or skill sets associated with community leadership (understanding community leadership and your community; correctly identifying community issues and framing ideas; building social relationships and social capital; mobilizing resources for community action).

• Learn how to use tools relating to those core competencies to address community issues and opportunities.

Leading Communities is taught in six sessions. Educational materials are learner centered and structured to create a more collaborative learning environment that actively involves participants in their learning processes.

Leading Communities will be held at The Branding Iron, Thompson, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 1, 15, 29, Oct. 13, 27, and Nov 10.

For more information or to register for this innovative and new community leadership program, contact Ashley Throne, County Director for Winnebago County Extension at 641-584-2261.