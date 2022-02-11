Home / News / Fall Vocal Concert

Fall Vocal Concert

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 8:53am Terry

The LMCS Music Dept. will present their annual 6th-12th grade Fall Vocal Concert, Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. The concert’s theme is, “Animal Crackers!” It will be a fun-filled evening of music with songs celebrating the animal kingdom. The concert will conclude with the mass choir singing the beloved Circle of Life from “The Lion King.” The concert is under the direction of Linda Saxton, accompanied by pianist Mindy Sletten. The public is encouraged to attend this free concert.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here