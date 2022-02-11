The LMCS Music Dept. will present their annual 6th-12th grade Fall Vocal Concert, Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. The concert’s theme is, “Animal Crackers!” It will be a fun-filled evening of music with songs celebrating the animal kingdom. The concert will conclude with the mass choir singing the beloved Circle of Life from “The Lion King.” The concert is under the direction of Linda Saxton, accompanied by pianist Mindy Sletten. The public is encouraged to attend this free concert.