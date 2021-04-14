Family Circle open for the season

LM Parks and Rec Director Amy Vrieze recently stated, “We want the community to know that the Family Circle is now open. It was finished in late fall of 2020, and we took in a number of items that would have been damaged throughout the winter. The Family Circle is a multi-generational place, where parents/grandparents can bring their kids to have fun, while they walk around the track or sit on the swing. The kids can also bring their bikes and ride, while learning about the road and getting road worthy. We are proud of this project and super pleased how it turned out. Lots of people worked on this. It is a great project.” The Family Circle is located at the Leonard Fjelstad Memorial Sports Complex, on the east side of town, off Milton Avenue.