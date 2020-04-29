Home / News / Family, friends, and neighbors show support with “Grothe Strong” parade

Family, friends, and neighbors show support with “Grothe Strong” parade

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 9:20am Terry

Area businessman, long-time Lake Mills resident, and Green Bay Packers fan, Don Grothe, was honored with a parade last week. More than 300 vehicles, including the Lake Mills Police Dept., Fire Dept., and Ambulance Service, drove past the Grothe home on S. Mill St. last Tuesday evening, to offer their support to the Grothe family, whose patriarch has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Numerous vehicles were decorated with colorful signs of well wishes, and some threw gifts (including toilet paper).

