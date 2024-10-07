Farmers Cooperative Assn. merges with Gold-Eagle Cooperative

The Boards of Directors from Farmers Coop Association (FCA) and Gold-Eagle Cooperative (GEC) are pleased to announce that FCA members approved the merger proposal with Gold-Eagle Cooperative. The vote by FCA’s membership this May met Iowa’s state voting requirement for a successful cooperative merger with over 50 percent of their Class A members turning in ballots. The membership voted 95 percent in favor of the merger, well over the required two-thirds majority.

As of July 1, 2024, Gold-Eagle acquired the assets and liabilities of Farmers Coop Association and the merged company now operates under Gold-Eagle Cooperative.

Gold-Eagle Coop looks forward to welcoming the members and employees of FCA into the fold and wish to thank the FCA membership for the trust placed in GEC by voting in favor of the merger.

Gold Eagle Cooperative, founded in 1908 by local farmers, has grown over the last 100+ years to include grain, agronomy, energy, feed, and a partnership with the CORN, LP ethanol plant in North Central Iowa.

Farmers Coop Association’s focus on quality products and customer support aligned well with Gold-Eagle’s operations. Gold-Eagle is excited to bring on FCA’s businesses and locations to streamline processes, cut costs, and better utilize resources to ultimately benefit the farmer patrons.

With the merger, Gold-Eagle’s Board of Directors has expanded to include two voting directors and one associate from FCA’s board for a total of 11 directors and two associates.

FCA’s General Manager, Randy Broesder, was helpful in easing the transition over the last several weeks and has now retired. Chris Boshart, General Manager at Gold-Eagle Cooperative, will oversee the combined organization.