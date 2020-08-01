Farmers offered guidance on Farm Bill decisions

Upcoming Iowa State University Extension and Outreach meetings will provide guidance for Iowa farmland owners and operators reviewing their options under the 2018 Farm Bill. Farmland owners and operators have the opportunity to make a new decision on their enrollment and election between the commodity programs, Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC).

ISU Extension and Outreach in Worth county is hosting a “2020 Farm Bill Decisions” program, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss important considerations for Iowa farmland owners and operators. The meeting will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, Kensett, located at 600 5th St.. The meeting is approximately two-and-a-half hours in length.

“There are important decisions coming up this winter for both landowners and current producers on Iowa farms,” said Kelvin Leibold, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Our goal is to assist as many farmers as possible, and to do that our farm management specialists have scheduled more than 50 informational meetings across the state.” Cash rent landowners are encouraged to learn more on these programs. They will need to provide a release for the PLC Yield to be updated by producers using 2013 thru 2017 crop production evidence.

Local USDA Farm Service Agency staff members, who administer the programs, will be present to discuss regulations and rules of the 2018 Farm Bill. ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialists will provide information on the current financial picture for Iowa agriculture, upcoming decision points and online resources to help farm owners and operators in the decision-making process. With the cyclical nature of agriculture, stress is ever present. ISU Extension and Outreach Family Life Specialists will also join the program to promote healthy strategies for recognizing and coping with stress.

There is no registration fee to attend the meeting. For a complete list of Farm Bill meetings visit the Extension and Outreach statewide calendar.

Visit the Ag Decision Maker Farm Bill website or your county Extension office for a list of meeting times and locations.