Farmers State Bank celebrates 100 years

Farmers State Bank (F$B) celebrated their 100th anniversary, Nov. 15, 2021. Like many businesses, the bank went through many challenges over the past century, including surviving the Great Depression.

F$B is an independent community bank, owned and operated by individuals who grew up in the farming area of northern Iowa. They make their decisions locally, not in a corporate office in another state.

F$B has eight banking locations in seven North Iowa communities: Grafton, Joice (pictured above), Ventura, Northwood, St. Ansgar, Mason City, and Clear Lake.

Due to COVID, F$B did not have a big celebration, but instead chose to make large donations to projects in the communities they serve.

The Joice Library Community Center, Northwood Wellness Center, Mason City High School Fieldhouse and Pool Project, Clear Lake Wellness Center, and St. Ansgar Clausen Park Project all received donations of $25,000.