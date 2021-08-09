Farming of Yesteryear, rural Kiester, Minn., will host their 38th Annual Farming of Yesteryear Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. The event will take place at 1736 600th St., rural Kiester, Minn. (two miles east on Hwy. 2 then two miles south on gravel road #121. The gates open at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Bring your family for a fun-filled outdoor event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their JI Case tractors, but all tractors and machinery are welcome.

Saturday events planned include: a scavenger hunt. You may pick up cards of clues at the main office. Five prizes will be given away. Other events planned for Saturday include Bingo in the center, story-teller Al Batt, and antique farm equipment and tractor demonstrations. A parade will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a performance by Diamond Ridges, a horseshoe tournament, and then at 6 p.m. “Somethin’ Country” will perform with a barn dance at the Center.

Sunday events include a 7 a.m. church service, scavenger hunt, and a pancake breakfast. The gospel group “Just Friends” will perform. There will be a children’s tractor pull contest, with a parade at 1:30 p.m, followed by a lawn mower pull, Dunnell Lenort performing, and a raffle drawing with winners being announced.

The Farming of Yesteryear has many things for families to enjoy either day—Country School, Kee Town Painters demonstrations; antique farm equipment, barrel train, country store, farm house, quilt tying in the center; steam and horse power demonstrations, blacksmith demos/exhibits, sorghum making, candlemaking, spoon carving, threshing, plowing, corn shelling, wood sawing, children’s barnyard, Horsedrawn rides, and rug weaving.

The spooncarving lady welcomes everyone to stop by her chair under the shade tree while she shares a story. She uses multiple tools to form and shape every spoon, and shares about how the wood talks to her.

The blacksmith is always willing to answers questions as he demonstrates the raw iron to finished product.

The Children’s Barnyard changes every year and draws a variety of animals—baby chicks hatching, new kittens, ducks, goats, sheep, cow and calf, to name a few.

A Craft and Flea Market will also be held both days, with food vendors available.

After the daily parade, children and the not so young are welcome to try dipping candles.

Admittance is $10 with children 12 and under free. Primitive camping is available.

For questions about the event you may call 507-525-2345 or email: farmingofyesteryear@gmail.com. Mark your calendars, and be sure to bring the whole family for a fun-filled weekend.