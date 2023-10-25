FCHM Trickin’ and Treatin’ Halloween event

It is time for the Freeborn Co. Historical Museum second annual Trickin’ and Treatin’ Halloween event. Join them Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. for spooky fun for the whole family.

In the village, they will be having trick or treating in the historic village, costumes are welcome as long as they are kid-friendly and non-violent.

Inside the museum will be a Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt. The FCHM doll collection is extensive thanks to the Story Lady Doll and Toy Museum. When the Story Lady closed its doors, the collection was gifted to FCHM. They will be dimming the lights and sending you through the museum to view some of the creepiest dolls in the collection. Explore the museum by flashlight and see if you can find all of the creepy dolls hidden throughout the museum.

The FCHM is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The Museum collects, preserves, and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours, and educational programs.

The Museum is located at 1031 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, Minn., and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, please call 507-373-8003.