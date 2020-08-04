FEMA awards $44 million to Iowa for COVID-19 response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated more than $44 million to the State of Iowa for eligible work in the COVID-19 response. These funds were obligated Saturday, April 4, under major disaster declaration (FEMA-4483-DR) approved March 23.

Funding of approximately $44 million (75 percent federal share of total project cost of approximately $59 million) was obligated to assist the state in its purchases in March and April of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as isolation gowns, masks, face shields, safety glasses and gloves, thermometers, disinfecting wipes, sanitizer, respirators, and ventilators to assist hospitals, medical clinics, city and county governments, and certain private-non-profits across the state.

The declaration authorized Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) not authorized under other Federal statutes, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for all areas in the State of Iowa. Funds are obligated to Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department (HSEMD).

“I want to commend Iowa emergency management officials for the thoroughness of their project justification, and the speed in which they were able to get submitted,” said Paul Taylor, Administrator of FEMA Region VII. “The entire federal family is working day and night to assist state, local and tribal partners in our shared work to combat the effects of COVID-19.”

FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements can play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.

In accordance with section 502 of the Stafford Act, eligible emergency protective measures taken to respond to the COVID-19 emergency at the direction or guidance of public health officials may be reimbursed under Category B of the agency’s Public Assistance program. Emergency medical care activities eligible under the COVID-19 Declarations include the purchase of PPE, durable medical equipment, and consumable medical supplies necessary to respond to COVID-19 cases.

FEMA will not duplicate assistance provided by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or other federal agencies. This includes necessary emergency protective measures for activities taken in response to the COVID-19 incident. FEMA assistance will be provided at the 75 percent Federal cost share.