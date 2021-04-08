Fertile to celebrate 165th birthday during Fertile Days

The town of Fertile encourages the public to come and celebrate Fertile’s 165th Birthday, Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

“We are all looking forward to hosting the event, since the event had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year’s event will be very special as we will be celebrating Fertile’s 165th birthday.” said Kim Severson, Fertile Committee spokesperson. All events are being held at the William Rhodes Park, unless otherwise noted.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the weekend kicks off with a 9 p.m. Disney movie, “Luca,” in the library parking lot. The library is located at 204 W. Main St. The Fertile Little League will provide free popcorn. People attending will need to bring lawn chairs.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. the annual parade will begin, with the line up at the ball diamonds at 9 a.m. A dedication of new flower planters at the library will be held. Also a Dedication of Flags will be conducted at City Hall by the Manly Legion Post 110. Root beer floats will be served by the Church of Christ, also a Library Book and Bake Sale will be held.

A new activity this year will be the Fertile Fire Department giving rides from 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Fire Station. Bring the children for a Kiddie Pedal Pull at the tennis courts beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Come to Fertile Days hungry as there will be food vendors such as The Pit, Egg-Cetera, Sugarbox Treats and Snow Mobile.

Other fun events on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. including a petting zoo, human foosball, facepainting, yard games, bingo, and a craft/flea market. At 1 p.m. there will be horseshoe tournaments with a small registration fee. In the park at 1 p.m. there will be the Rad Zoo located at the Park Stage, with Sheltered Reality performing at 2 p.m..

Also Saturday, a Community meal will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Commemorative “Fertile Days celebrating 165 years” will be available for purchase. Hayrides will be provided from 7-9 p.m. Pick up point for rides will be at Fertile Lutheran Church.

Borderline Band will be playing from 7 p.m.-midnight at the ball diamonds. The local band plays country music and some rock ‘n roll, and features Brian Nettleton. There will be an intermission from 9:45-10:30 p.m. during fireworks. The Fertile Little League will be selling water and popcorn during the performance. Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Sunday, Aug. 15, events include a Fireman’s Breakfast at the Fertile Community Center, followed by a Community Worship service led by the Church of Christ and Fertile Lutheran Church will begin at 10 a.m. in the park.

For more information refer to the Fertile Days Facebook page.