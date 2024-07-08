Home / News / Field Day to highlight drone/UAV technology

Field Day to highlight drone/UAV technology

Wed, 08/07/2024 - 8:04am Terry

The Annual Fall Field Day at the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, with a complimentary meal served at noon.
Doug Houser, digital agriculture extension specialist, will kick-off the program, by providing the most current and up-to-date information regarding drone/UAV technology, and it’s use in the agricultural sector.
Alison Robertson, professor and extension plant pathologist, will give an update on crop diseases of the growing season and expectations going into the ’24 harvest. Kapil Arora, extension agricultural and biosystems engineering specialist, will share his insights on tile drainage and water management.
The field day is free and open to the public.  It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the Jct. of Hwy 218 (Exit 220) and Co. Rd. B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south one mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm.
CCA credits will be available, including one SW CEU.
In order for us to get an accurate head count for the meal, please RSVP at neira@iastate.edu by Wednesday, Aug. 21.
For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801; or Josh Michel at 563-581-7828.

