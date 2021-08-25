Filing deadline for city/school elections

Filing period for the Nov. 2, 2021, CITY/SCHOOL Election for city and school offices is Aug. 23–Sept. 16, 2021 at 5 p.m.

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, go to this website:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf

For Candidates guides, go to this website:

City—https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/electioninfo/citycndgde.pdf

School—https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/electioninfo/schoolcandguide.pdf

Signatures needed based on population for specific positions are:

City Council or Mayor—Buffalo Center, 10; Forest City, 25; Lake Mills, 10; Leland, 10; Rake, 10; Scarville, 5; and Thompson 10.

School Board—North Iowa, 23; Forest City, 50; Lake Mills, 30.

Candidates for City offices shall bring their nomination papers to the County Auditor’s Office with a signed affidavit by 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Candidates for School offices shall bring their nomination papers to the School Secretaries Office with a signed affidavit by 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.