Filing deadline for city/school elections
Filing period for the Nov. 2, 2021, CITY/SCHOOL Election for city and school offices is Aug. 23–Sept. 16, 2021 at 5 p.m.
For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, go to this website:
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf
For Candidates guides, go to this website:
City—https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/electioninfo/citycndgde.pdf
School—https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/electioninfo/schoolcandguide.pdf
Signatures needed based on population for specific positions are:
City Council or Mayor—Buffalo Center, 10; Forest City, 25; Lake Mills, 10; Leland, 10; Rake, 10; Scarville, 5; and Thompson 10.
School Board—North Iowa, 23; Forest City, 50; Lake Mills, 30.
Candidates for City offices shall bring their nomination papers to the County Auditor’s Office with a signed affidavit by 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Candidates for School offices shall bring their nomination papers to the School Secretaries Office with a signed affidavit by 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.