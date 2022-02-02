Home / News / Filing deadlines for the June primary and the November general elections

Filing deadlines for the June primary and the November general elections

Wed, 02/02/2022 - 10:36am Terry

Primary election
Filing period for the June 7, 2022, Primary Election for Republican or Democratic candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 and 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7–30, 2022 (4:30 p.m.)
For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/2022primcandguide.pdf
Signatures needed for specific positions are:
POSITION    REPUBLICAN    DEMOCRAT
Supervisor Districts 1 & 3    22 signatures needed    13 signatures needed
Attorney    75 signatures needed    43 signatures needed
Treasurer    75 signatures needed    43 signatures needed
Recorder    75 signatures needed    43 signatures needed

General election
Filing period for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election for Non-Partisan (No-Party) candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 and 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7–25, 2022 (5 p.m.)
For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/2022gencandguide.pdf
Signatures needed for specific positions are:
POSITION    Non-Partisan (No-Party)
Supervisor Districts 1 & 3    50 signatures needed
Attorney    50 signatures needed
Treasurer    50 signatures needed
Recorder    50 signatures needed

Filing date for Ag Extension and Soil and Water Conservation District begins anytime. Deadline is Aug. 31, 2022 (5 p.m.)
Ag Extension    25 signatures needed
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners    25 signatures needed

In the Primary, one Republican and one Democratic candidate will be elected to that party’s position on the General Election ballot.
For more information, please call the Winnebago County Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here