Filing deadlines for the June primary and the November general elections

Primary election

Filing period for the June 7, 2022, Primary Election for Republican or Democratic candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 and 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7–30, 2022 (4:30 p.m.)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/2022primcandguide.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

POSITION REPUBLICAN DEMOCRAT

Supervisor Districts 1 & 3 22 signatures needed 13 signatures needed

Attorney 75 signatures needed 43 signatures needed

Treasurer 75 signatures needed 43 signatures needed

Recorder 75 signatures needed 43 signatures needed

General election

Filing period for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election for Non-Partisan (No-Party) candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 and 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7–25, 2022 (5 p.m.)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/2022gencandguide.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

POSITION Non-Partisan (No-Party)

Supervisor Districts 1 & 3 50 signatures needed

Attorney 50 signatures needed

Treasurer 50 signatures needed

Recorder 50 signatures needed

Filing date for Ag Extension and Soil and Water Conservation District begins anytime. Deadline is Aug. 31, 2022 (5 p.m.)

Ag Extension 25 signatures needed

Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners 25 signatures needed

In the Primary, one Republican and one Democratic candidate will be elected to that party’s position on the General Election ballot.

For more information, please call the Winnebago County Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.