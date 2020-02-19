Filing deadlines for June Primary and November General Elections have changed

Due to Legislative changes, filing deadlines have changed for BOTH the Primary and General Election candidates wanting to run for office in Winnebago County.

TAKE NOTE: Separate Nomination Papers and Affidavits are required for each election.

PRIMARY ELECTION

Filing period for the June 2, 2020, Primary Election for Republican or Democratic candidates for the offices of Supervisor District 2, Auditor and Sheriff is March 2–March 25, 2020 (5 p.m.)

For Affidavit of Candidacy and Nomination Papers, go to this website:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

POSITION REPUBLICAN DEMOCRAT

Supervisor District 2 20 signatures needed 13 signatures needed

Auditor 55 signatures needed 36 signatures needed

Sheriff 55 signatures needed 36 signatures needed

GENERAL ELECTION

Filing period for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election for Non-Partisan (No-Party) candidates for the offices of Supervisor District 2, Auditor, Sheriff, and Winnebago County Soil & Water are March 2–March 20, 2020 (5 p.m.)

For Affidavit of Candidacy and Nomination Papers, go to this website:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf

POSITION Non-Partisan (No-Party)

Supervisor District 2 40 signatures needed

Auditor 73 signatures needed

Sheriff 73 signatures needed

County Soil & Water 25 signatures needed

Filing date for Ag Extension is anytime-Deadline being Aug. 26, 2020

Ag Extension 25 signatures needed

FYI: In the Primary, one Republican and one Democratic candidate will be elected to that party’s position on the General Election ballot. Those candidates that did not win in the Primary, could have the opportunity to run in the General Election as a NON-party or Nominated by petition candidate if they also file to be on the General Election ballot between the dates of March 2–March 20, 2020 (5 p.m.). In this case, the candidate would be filing for both elections at the same time and depending on the outcome of the Primary, the candidate would either withdraw their name from the General Election ballot or be on the ballot in November as a Non-Party candidate.

For more information, please call the Auditor’s office, 641-585-3412.