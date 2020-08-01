Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Hancock and Winnebago County are excited to host the first annual Ag Connect. Join us for a day filled with learning and networking as we explore the present and future of agriculture.

“We are so excited to be able to offer Ag Connect to our communities. To our knowledge, this is the first time our area has had an event like this, and we feel that it can be a great benefit to our area,” Ashley Throne, Program Coordinator for Winnebago County Extension, stated.

Ag Connect will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Duncan Community Hall, 2337 Nation Ave, Britt. Anyone is welcome to attend, free of charge.

“Ag Connect is a great opportunity for our farm communities to learn and feel supported, and we feel like that is really important,” said Taylor Nelson, Program Coordinator for Hancock County Extension.

Ag Connect will feature four key speakers all centered around agriculture. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 10 a.m. The first speaker, Chad Hart, is an ISU Extension Economist and will explore the current ag markets, examine factors that shape those markets, and investigate how trade relationships impact farm prices and incomes.

After Chad, Brenda Clark-Hamilton, a nationally recognized speaker. Brenda will dive into being a mentally strong ag leader. Similar to many industries, today’s ag leaders are expected to demonstrate steady fortitude in often changing and uncertain times. Lunch will be provided after Brenda speaks. While participants enjoy a filling meal, they will hear a brief update from Jere Null, COO of Prestage Foods of Iowa. The day will resume with Steve Ferguson from the Iowa Finance Authority. Steve will dive into a discussion on beginning farmer tax credits and transitional farming.

Wrapping up the day will be speaker Darcy Maulsy, Iowa’s storyteller. Darcy will talk about how in order to truly understand Iowa, you must understand the culture of agriculture- the stories of the land.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact either Ashley Throne (Winnebago County Extension) at 641-584-2261 or throne@iastate.edu or Taylor Nelson (Hancock County Extension) at 641-923-2856 or nelsont@iastate.edu. Online registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/Nelson_Taylor/ag-connect_registrationform.