Florence Trap Shooting Range public shooting dates set

The Florence Trap Shooting Range has been closed all year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has decided to open it up once again for public shooting. The range will open for the first time this year Wednesday, July 29, and will continue to be open once a week through August. Depending upon interest and the status of the virus, it may also continue to be open into the Fall.

The upcoming public shooting dates for the trap range are all on Wednesdays: July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, and Aug. 26. Times each day will be from 5-7 p.m. If there is inclement weather, shooting will have to be canceled and that announcement will be posted on the website (www.winnebagoccb.com), Facebook page, and Twitter feed. It will also run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

Shooters are reminded that they will need to bring their own gun, ammunition, and eye and ear protection. All releases are voice-activated and all shooting will be supervised by a certified Range Safety Officer. For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range or the public shooting dates, people can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.