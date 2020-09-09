FMH raises over $232,000 for Food Bank of Iowa

Food Bank of Iowa will receive over $232,000 to feed Iowans, thanks to a fundraiser held by Farmers Mutual Hail (FMH). In May 2020, FMH pledged to match donations from employees and community members up to $100,000 as part of the Food Bank of Iowa’s COVID-19 Relief Fund campaign. The total combined donation will provide over 928,000 meals to Iowans experiencing food insecurity.

Food Bank of Iowa’s mission is to provide food to Iowa children, families and seniors to help them lead healthy, active lives, strengthening the communities where they live.

“This generous gift from Farmers Mutual Hail will provide sustainable support to overcome what lies ahead,” said Michelle Book, Food Bank of Iowa president and CEO. “This year has been tough on many people, and we fear the effects will be felt for a long time. Gifts such as this provide us the endurance to keep fighting hunger and help our most vulnerable neighbors in need. We couldn’t do our work without the support from our caring communities.”

The Food Bank of Iowa serves 55 counties in Iowa, with more than 600 partner agencies helping distribute food. The donation from FMH will be used toward costs associated with increased need across the state and food distribution—such as purchasing food in bulk, proper food storage, freight and fuel.

“We are thrilled to have raised more than 130 percent of the match amount for our challenge and hope that our efforts will put a dent in the food insecurity of the local community,” said Farmers Mutual Hail president and CEO Ron Rutledge. “With the challenges many people have faced this year, we are grateful for the work the Food Bank of Iowa does to support those who are food insecure.”

To learn more about Food Bank of Iowa and how to help, visit www.FoodBankIowa.org.