Forest City’s Darwin Lehmann is Iowa Superintendent of the Year

Darwin Lehmann, superintendent of the Forest City and Central Springs Community School Districts, has been named the 2024-25 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa.

“I am so happy that Darwin was selected as this year’s recipient. He provides exceptional leadership and care for the stakeholders he serves. We are fortunate that he is actively engaged with SAI and goes out of his way to mentor and support his colleagues,” said SAI Executive Director Dr. Lisa Remy.

Lehmann first became superintendent of Forest City CSD in 2007, before taking on a shared superintendency role with Central Springs in 2020. Prior to this leadership position, he was a principal for Griswold Community School District for five years and superintendent for three years. He began his career in education as both a teacher and coach for Wahoo Public Schools in Nebraska, before moving to Griswold in 1999.

He attended Midland Lutheran College for his Bachelor of Arts in secondary education. He then received his Masters of Education in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, followed by a specialist certificate in educational leadership from Drake University.

He was nominated by his peers and selected for the award by a committee of Iowa superintendents using the following criteria for measurement:

Leadership for learning—creativeness in successfully meeting the needs of students in the school system;

Communication—strength in both personal and organizational communication;

Professionalism—constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills, while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team; and

Community involvement—active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national and international issues.

2024 Superintendent of the Year Stacey Cole facilitated the committee who selected Lehmann.

“Darwin is an outstanding choice for Superintendent of the Year. His impact extends across the state of Iowa, from improving financial stewardship to enhancing instructional leadership. We can always count on Darwin to be a critical friend, offering valuable insight and support that helps all of us grow and improve,” she said.

One reference letter described Lehmann’s empathy for others.

“His greatest asset and gift to the stakeholders and employees . . . is who he is as a person and his persistent, genuine, warm concern and support if they are experiencing challenges in their life, family, or personal health.”

Reflecting on the recognition, Lehmann said, “It’s truly an honor to be recognized by my peers, whom I enjoy working beside daily. They, and so many others, have supported me throughout my career, and I feel that this recognition is a collective one shared with the amazing teachers, staff, school boards, parents and community members in the Forest City and Central Springs districts. Only together, can we focus on doing what’s best for students in our state.”

Iowa’s Administrator of the Year award recipients will be honored at SAI’s 50th Annual Conference in August 2025. Lehmann will also represent the state in the National Superintendent of the Year Program® sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

SAI, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 2,000 Iowa educational administrators. SAI’s mission is to support, encourage and develop Iowa’s educational leaders and learners.