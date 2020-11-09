Home / News / Forest City Motor Night

Forest City Motor Night

Fri, 09/11/2020 - 9:05am Terry
Friday, Sept. 11

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce will host Forest City Motor Night, tonight (Friday, Sept. 11), from 6-10 p.m. on Clark Street, Forest City. This event is for people to display their classic or souped-up cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. There is no cost to register vehicles and the event is free for spectators.
Vehicle participants can register their vehicle at the event and be eligible for a chance to win one of five trophies: People’s Choice, Best Car, Best Motorcycle, Best Truck and Best Tractor. Chamber Businesses including, The Paddler’s Tap, Scoopy Doos Ice Cream and More, Ay Jalisco, The Smoke Shack food truck, Golden Chopsticks and Chris’ Kettle Corn will be open for business on Clark Street. There will be music and announcements by MOJO Productions.
More information can be found on the website at www.forestcityia.com/motornight or Facebook page www.facebook.com/foreestcitymotornight .

