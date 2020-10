The Forest City Police Department will host a Halloween drive-thru meal, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the police department located at 525 N. 4th St.

A free sack lunch with a hot dog, chips and cookie will be distributed.

Vehicles will enter at the east entrance of the back parking lot and will drive up to the building, where an officer will bring your “Meal-to-Go” to your vehicle.