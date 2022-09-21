Forest Plaza celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Last week, in recognition of National Assisted Living week, Forest Plaza Assisted Living, Forest City, welcomed a tenant favorite singing performance by “The Nords” (pictured above). Other activities were planned around the theme “Joyful Moments.”

Forest Plaza Assisted Living is locally owned and has continued for 21 years to offer personalized senior living to the community by supporting their tenants.

Forest Plaza Assisted Living has 40 apartments on a monthly rental basis, no “buy-in” fees or leases are required. They have a spacious facility, so you can choose the social interaction you desire while getting climate-controlled exercise.

Assisted Living offers an ideal choice for those who are anticipating or wanting a lifestyle change. Personalized Service Plans are designed and created by you, to promote your health and quality of life by combining the care you need with the independence you cherish. You can have as little or as much assistance as you want.

Forest Plaza Assisted Living has available: personal emergency response system, 24-hour nursing, three nutritious meals daily, medication administration, including Diabetes management, personal care services, housekeeping and laundry service, social and activity programs, weekly non-denominational Vesper’s church service, patio and courtyard seating, on-site barber/beauty salon, library, tv lounges and coffee time area. Also onsite, access to MercyOne Medical Clinic and Miller Pharmacy.

Forest Plaza Assisted Living employs an awesome group of people who will treat you with genuine concern and respect. They encourage you to consider a tour and complementary meal to gain information on how they can be a fit for you. Currently, they are welcoming inquiries for those who may anticipate the desire to move in for the upcoming winter months.