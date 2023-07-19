Former, current FCHS music educators bring “Brigadoon” to life

A former Forest City High School music educator has joined forces with the school’s current one to bring BrickStreet Theatre’s upcoming production of “Brigadoon” to life. The musical’s final weekend is July 21-23.

Annika Andrews, who’s completed her fourth year at FCHS, is the show’s musical director and choreographer. Linda Ferjak, who taught vocal music at FCHS from the fall of 1989 through the spring of 2007, is trying her hand as lead director for the first time in her decades long career. It’s the second time Ferjak has brought this Lerner and Loewe classic to life.

“This is a very labor-intensive musical,” said Ferjak. “Our outstanding production team has to take us back 300 years in time to a magical and mystical place called Brigadoon. And they are doing it so well.”

In addition to Andrews, Ferjak’s team includes Assistant Director Josh Sparrgrove, a biology teacher and the drama/speech coach for FCHS; BrickStreet’s Artistic Director Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, costume designer; Boman Fine Arts Center Director Dan May, lighting director; and Waldorf University Communications Professor Mark Newcom, sound director. Lauren Peterson is stage manager while Liz and Scott Thompson are the set design team.

“The set, projections, and props help actors and audience members capture the essence of this fairytale time,” said Ferjak, “and Annika’s choreography and the way she works with our cast on the musical numbers is delightful to see. She truly draws on each one’s strength and even helps them accomplish dance movements they didn’t believe possible.”

As for Andrews, she’s enjoying the collaboration with veteran Ferjak as well. They have more than Brigadoon in common. Both women have directed NIACC’s North Iowa Choral Society–Ferjak for 10 years and Andrews during the year after Ferjak’s retirement, having previously sat under her direction. Ferjak is a graduate of Wartburg College; Andrews is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.

“My favorite part of Brigadoon is the ballet that’s part of ‘Come to Me, Bend to Me,” said Andrews, who comes from a family of music majors. Her dad taught band, and her mom played the flute and organ. “I’m a romantic, and that song is such a lyrically beautiful piece that’s sung so well by Noah Hoffman, our Charlie.”

In fact, Hoffman is reprising the role having previously played Charlie in Mason City High School’s 2018 production of “Brigadoon” under the direction of Joel Everist. The show includes cast members from Mason City, Forest City, Garner, Britt, and Lake Mills.

The musical “Brigadoon” is a story about two hunters who, when lost in fog, unknowingly stumble upon a Scottish Highlands village that appears only once for one day every 100 years. It’s a classic romance told as a magical fairytale. A 1954 movie by the same title featured Gene Kelly, Van Johnson, and Cyd Charisse. Familiar musical selections include “I’ll Go Home with Bonnie Jean,” “The Heather on the Hill,” and “Almost Like Being in Love.”

Tickets for Lerner and Loewe’s “Brigadoon” are available online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. They may also be purchased by leaving a message with the BrickStreet Box Office at 641-585-1800.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for north Iowa and southern Minnesota. Its mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through quality performances and learning opportunities, thereby enriching the cultural life of surrounding communities.