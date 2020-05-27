Four candidates running for Winnebago County Supervisor

Four candidates are running for Winnebago County Supervisor-District 2 in the Primary Election, to be held Tuesday, June 2.

Dan Kirschbaum

Dan Kirschbaum was born and raised in the Forest City and Crystal Lake area. He has lived most of his life, residing in Lake Mills.

Kirschbaum has three children: Kendall, who attends ISU; Riley and Kelsey, who attend LMCS.

Kirschbaum owns and operates Kirschbaum Electrical and Plumbing, Lake Mills, for over 20 years. This successful businessman employs two full-time and two part-time employees. He serves on his church board and has been active on the Lake Mills Community Preschool and Daycare (LMCPD) board for the last few years.

“I would love to help Winnebago County grow and excel,” said Kirschbaum. “I am open to new ideas and would like to hear more from local residents on what they would like to see in the county. Representing what the people in Winnebago County want, is my main focus. I would like to see growth, while keeping an eye on our budget and not over-spending.”

Gary Nelson

Gary Nelson was born and raised on a farm outside of Lake Mills, and has lived in Winnebago County all of his life. He is a graduate of LMHS.

Nelson was a member of the local Future Farmers of America, served as chapter president for two years and is a lifetime member of the Lake Mills Alumni FFA chapter. He was also a member of the local 4-H club.

Nelson was the owner/manager of Nelson/Chevrolet/Buick for 20 years. During that time, he served as president of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce. He is a member of Salem Lutheran Church and has served on the church’s board.

“My experience as a GM dealer and farmer have prepared me to meet the current and future issues and challenges facing Winnebago County. I would appreciate your support in my campaign for Winnebago County Supervisor for District 2.”

Nelson is married to Kim; has one daughter, Lisa (Alex) Kubik, Traer; and one son, Taylor Nelson, Fayette.

Steve Peterson

Lifetime resident of Lake Mills, Steve Peterson attended K-12 at LMCS, graduating in 1979. He attended Dupage Horticulture School, West Chicago, Ill. After graduating in 1981, he accepted a position as Assistant Grower with Stanton Greenhouses, St. Joseph, Ill.

In 1983 he moved back to Lake Mills and joined parents, Roger and Frances Peterson, in the family business—Three Oaks Greenhouse and Floral.

“Working with them and servicing the Lake Mills community was definitely the right decision for me,” said Peterson. “In 1994, I purchased the business and have operated it since then. Our business has been family-owned and operated in Lake Mills, for 51 years.”

Between Peterson and his wife, Kathleen, they have three children: son, Daniel Peterson, and grandson, Gavin, Rosemont, Minn.; daughter, Angela Stensrud (Andrew) and grandchildren, Aiden, Asher, and Ari, Lake Mills; and Kathleen’s son, Anthony Castillo (Sherry), and grandchildren, Rozlynn and Cynthia, Ridgecrest, Calif.

Peterson has served on the Lake Mills Fire Dept. and is a past president of the Chamber of Commerce. He has also served on the Retail and Beautification Committees.

“I feel that my years of owning and operating Three Oaks Greenhouse has offered me many challenges over the years, that would be very valuable in my ability to supervise our county. I have very conservative spending habits and do not spend money I don’t have. I believe that we should maintain and improve our infrastructure, make educated decisions on future projects, and control spending, so we can ease the tax burden on our residents.

If elected, I will not only make myself available to you, so you can give me your input on the issues facing our district, but I will also reach out to those who will be affected by the decisions I would be expected to make. OUR COUNTY—YOUR VOICE.”

To visit with Peterson about concerns for the county or his campaign, you can message him on his Facebook page, Steve Peterson for Winnebago County Supervisor; or call or text 641-590-2519.

Susan (Kroeze) Smith

Susan Smith has been a lifelong resident of Winnebago County. Born in Buffalo Center, she graduated from Thompson High School. She lives at Rice Lake, Lake Mills.

Smith started farming in 1977, just south of Lake Mills and she and her late husband, Randy, were first-generation farmers in District 2. She has an advanced degree in Horticulture Sciences/Landscape Architecture.

She has worked on the farm and for various small businesses in Winnebago County, and is a small business owner herself. She has a passion for the creative entrepreneurial ethic it takes to start and run a business. She is inspired by the ability of small-town businesses and how they work within the community for everyone’s benefit.

After embarking on her full-time farming career in 2014, she was made acutely aware of the importance of county issues and how they can affect the people who live here. She has become involved in many of them, specifically drainage districts, reclassification, annexations, and awarding bids.

Smith is very interested in public health issues—especially now with the uncertainty of dealing with a global pandemic.

Secondary roads and bridges, cleaning county ditches, and maintenance is another concern,

Her first priority to the people of Winnebago County and District 2 is approachability, any issue a resident has relating to county business and budgets would be welcomed and addressed.

The second priority is accountability, having a duty and committment to gather information and be able to relay it to authorities. Listening and reacting to Winnebago County residents.

“It is paramount that we have leadership that cares for our earth and practices good stewardship of our land and resources. If we can do this, we will make Winnebago County better and in turn, our great State of Iowa, and our nation.

“Someone told me once, that the most effective government is at its lowest level,” said Smith. “As a supervisor of District 2, I feel that I would have the perfect opportunity to start doing good things with the people of Winnebago County. By being conscientious stewards of resources, money, and utilizing people to their best ability. Together, we can make great things happen.”

Smith has a son Tyler, who lives and works on their farms, Lake Mills, and daughter Laura (Matt) Rodgers, Denver, Colo.

Call Smith with your questions and concerns—641-590-1499.