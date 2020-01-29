Four Chaplains Day observed Monday, Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, will be the 77th anniversary of the Four Chaplains, who gave their lives selflessly, so that others might live.

The Four Army Chaplains, Lt. George Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish Rabbi; Lt. Clark Poling, a Reformed Church in America minister, and Lt. John P. Washington, a Catholic priest, were aboard the U. S. Army Transport Dorchester, Feb. 3, 1943, when it was torpedoed by a German submarine—the U-223, off Newfoundland in the North Atlantic.

Aboard the former civilian liner turned military transport headed for Greenland, were 902 servicemen, merchants and civilian workers. The Dorcester was part of a convoy of ships escorted by three Coast Guard Cutters—the Tampa, Escanaba and Comanche.

Even though the four chaplains had experienced different upbringings and personalities, they all met at the Army Chaplains School at Harvard University. They were sailing onboard Dorcester to get to their new assignments.

When the ship was hit, it was all four chaplains who made it their purpose to help others get into life jackets and aboard lifeboats, even to giving up their own. At the very end, they hooked arms, singing hymns and going down on the ship together. Only 230 of the 904 men were actually rescued, most of the rest dying from the initial hit, and hypothermia.

These four, also known as the Immortal Chaplains or Dorchester Chaplains, have been memorialized in many ways: on a U.S. postage stamp, memorial foundations, featured in glass windows, sculptures and plaques, having chapels, monuments and compositions named after them.

The four chaplains were posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and the Purple Heart.