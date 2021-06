The fourth annual Ryder Cup tournament was held at Rice Lake Golf Course, Saturday, May 5, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. This is an annual event between Rice Lake and Bear Creek Golf Clubs. Each team consisted of 32 golfers, men and women, who played 27 holes of match play. Rice Lake won the cup this year with 41 points. Bear Creek had 23 points. Next year the tournament will be held at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City.