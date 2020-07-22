Free farmland leasing meeting set for Aug. 6

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Worth County is hosting a free farmland leasing meeting Thursday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. to address questions that landowners, tenants, or other interested individuals have about farmland leasing.

This meeting will provide a safe social distancing arrangement (six feet) and for those wanting to participate virtually, they may join a teleconference call-in at no cost. They would simply make a phone call at 9:25 a.m. to 641-591-6903 and enter a participant code #971245 to join an Audio Conference, where they would be able to listen to the Farmland Leasing program. The program will be presented by Farm Management Specialist, Kelvin Leibold. You may call from home or your cell phone to connect and listen to the talk.

The meeting will be held at the Worth County Extension Office Community Room, located at 1206 3rd Ave. N., Northwood. Similar meetings are being held across Iowa.

Other locations can be found by contacting the Worth County Extension Office or the ISUEO website at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/.

Attendees will gain an understanding of current cash rental rate surveys and factors driving next year’s rents such as market trends, tariffs and the new Farm Bill. They will also learn about factors affecting land values and the results of farmland value surveys. A 100-page workbook can be purchased that includes land leasing information such as surveys, sample written lease agreement and termination forms, and many other publications.

“Due to changes in commodity markets and government programs farmland owners and tenants have challenging decisions to make, and this meeting provides information to stay up to date on farmland leasing issues,” says Kelvin Leibold, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm and Ag Business Management Specialist. Leibold and Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, will be the presenters at the meeting.

For more information please call Dennis Johnson, Extension Education Specialist at the Worth County Extension and Outreach office at 641-324-1531 or email djohn@iastate.edu.