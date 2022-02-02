Free at-home COVID-19 tests available

The federal government has announced that every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests to help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises. In an effort to expand testing capacity and increase access to free testing, online ordering became available Wednesday, Jan. 19, to all Americans.

To order tests, individuals can visit COVIDtest.gov. The tests are completely free of charge, with orders shipping in seven to 12 days. Households are encouraged to order tests now, so they have them when they need them.

To ensure equity and access for all Americans, the government will also launch a call line to help those unable to access the website to place orders and work with community-based organizations to support the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in requesting tests.

Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that individuals use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in cloase contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or are unvaccinated.