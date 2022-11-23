Free movies

The Mills Theatre will be once again be showing free holidays movies this December, every Saturday, at 1 p.m.

The schedule is as follows: Dec. 3, “Snow Day.” Dec. 10, Holiday Classics showing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa will be in the lobby from Noon-2 p.m. Screen 1: 10 a.m., “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”; 10:30 a.m., “The Little Drummer Boy”; 11 a.m., “Frosty the Snowman”; 11:30 a.m., “Frosty Returns”; 12:30 p.m., “A Chipmunk Christmas”; 1 p.m., “Garfield’s Christmas”; 1:30 p.m, “Charlie Brown Christmas”; and 2 p.m., “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.” Showing on Screen 2 at 1 p.m. “A Christmas Story.” Dec. 17, “Home Alone.” Dec. 31, “Small Foot.”