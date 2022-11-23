Home / News / Free movies

Free movies

Wed, 11/23/2022 - 9:44am Terry

The Mills Theatre will be once again be showing free holidays movies this December, every Saturday, at 1 p.m.
The schedule is as follows: Dec. 3, “Snow Day.” Dec. 10, Holiday Classics showing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa will be in the lobby from Noon-2 p.m. Screen 1: 10 a.m., “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”;  10:30 a.m., “The Little Drummer Boy”; 11 a.m., “Frosty the Snowman”; 11:30 a.m., “Frosty Returns”; 12:30 p.m., “A Chipmunk Christmas”; 1 p.m., “Garfield’s Christmas”; 1:30 p.m, “Charlie Brown Christmas”; and 2 p.m., “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.” Showing on Screen 2 at 1 p.m. “A Christmas Story.” Dec. 17, “Home Alone.” Dec. 31, “Small Foot.”

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here