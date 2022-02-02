Free N95 masks available

Drugstores and retailers have already received some of the 400 million free N95 masks that President Joe Biden has promised to distribute to people nationwide in another effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Non-surgical N95 masks are more tightly woven and filter more effectively than paper or cloth masks. Certified N95 masks are designed to filter up to 95 percent of particles in the air, keeping wearers from inhaling or exhaling the virus.

The CDC said well-fitting respirators like N95s “offer the highest level of protection” against catching or spreading coronavirus.

The N95 masks are available at most of the stores that participate in the federal pharmacy vaccine program, including Albertsons, Costco, CVS, H-E-B, Kroger, Publix, Rite Aid, and Walgreens. Other retailers including Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Meijer have also started giving out masks.

You don’t have to pay sales tax or provide any identification or insurance card. Providers are giving out three masks a day for each adult. Giveaways of child-sized masks are also planned.

The program will be at full capacity by mid-February, with masks available at “tens of thousands of convenient sites,” including community health centers and local stores.

Wearing masks is part of the Biden administration’s overall strategy—along with vaccines, boosters, COVID tests, pills and antibody treatments—to fight the pandemic, control its spread, and keep schools and businesses open.