Free Nurse Aide training at NIACC in December

Looking for a fresh start or different career direction in 2022? North Iowa Area Community College’s new four-week Nurse Aide training program may be a good fit for you. Start the 75-hour training program Dec. 20, complete the training by Jan. 14, 2022, take the state certification exam, and then start employment as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA). Get in, get out, get a job.

This four-week Nurse Aide training is FREE for Iowa residents. NIACC has programs that can assist with tuition/books, uniforms, testing fees, and transportation costs. Navigators assist students by monitoring progress, problem solving, and finding employment after training.

“Our typical Nurse Aide training is spread out over 10 or more weeks” said Patti Hanson, Dean of Continuing Education at NIACC. “This new condensed option still provides the same excellent training with a focus on helping people get into the workforce more quickly and filling the demand for trained CNAs.”

Space is limited. To learn more about this training option and the free supports, contact Pathway Navigators–Melanie 641-422-4078 or Angela 641-422-4312. Navigators will walk you through the application process. Applications will be taken until the class is full or until Nov. 30, whichever comes first.

For more information about this or other Nurse Aide training options at NIACC visit https://www.niacc.edu/health/nurse-aide/. Interested in other short-term training options and supports/assistance available to help you with your goals, visit https://www.niacc.edu/continuing-education/tuition-assistance-programs/.