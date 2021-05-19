Freeborn Co. Historical Museum offers tours

The Freeborn County Historical Society encourages the public to take a guided tour of the museum. You may call at 507-373-8003 and make an appointment. Individual tours are being conducted at the present time. Hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. After June 1, hours will return to normal. There is no charge for the tour.

Established in 1948, the Freeborn County Historical Society consists of a museum, research library and village. The museum showcases over 40 exhibits featuring businesses, destinations and artifacts. The museum features a turquoise truck owned by actress Marion Ross (Happy Days, That 70s Show, Spongebob Squarepants), who lived in Albert Lea for much of her youth, as well as a large collection of artifacts and memorabilia from rockabilly guitarist and accomplished singer/songwriter Eddie Cochran (’Summertime Blues, ‘C’mon Everybody’).

The village, with 18 buildings dating from the 1850s to the early 1900s takes a person back to a time when eight grades were educated in one room, the general store covered needs not found in the vegetable garden, and one horse-power was a luxury. In addition to the historic buildings, the village features a large collection of antique farming equipment.

For more information, go to www.fchmmn.org.