Freeborn County Fair to be held Aug. 1-6

The Freeborn County Fair will start Tuesday, Aug. 1 and continue throught Sunday, Aug. 6, at the fairgrounds in Albert Lea, Minn. The fair opens daily at 8 a.m. Here is a short list of some of the attractions at the fair.

Freeborn County Fair’s antique tractor show is a long-time favorite. You will see the area’s largest collection of tractors manufactured prior to 1970. All tractors are restored and some are even better than when they were new.

Each year they have 75-100 tractors, 90 percent of which come from within Freeborn County. The tractors are not judged since all tractors are considered first place to the people that exhibit them at the fair.

Visit the Fair Museum located in the Heritage Barn to take a walk down memory lane and see the historical displays showing many different relics that have been donated to the Fair Museum.

The Freeborn County Fair will be honoring persons or businesses and industry that have had an impact or stood out to promote, in some significant way, agriculture in Freeborn County.

The Presentation Ceremony will be held Wednesday during the fair at 1 p.m. in Entertainment Square.

Bucket of Junk–Albert Lea Steel provides six identical buckets of parts and pieces. Make your own creation. These creations will be displayed and voted on by fair attendees. The top three places will be awarded a prize. The creations are then sold, by silent auction, to the highest bidder.

Child Care Day–Local daycare providers can bring their daycare children for a morning of fun at the fair, free of charge. This event is held Friday starting at 9 a.m. They will visit the Kiddie Farm Zone, livestock barns and have a special showing of our attractions. Head down to Rodeo Corral for a beverage and snack followed by a ride on the Merry-Go-Round. You are then welcome to stay and enjoy the fair.

Talent Show–Entertainment Square will hold the talent show Sunday at 1 p.m. The entry form will be available in the 2023 Fair Book and must be turned in by the date listed. Cash prizes are given for the top places in each division and the winner heads on to the Minnesota State Fair.

The carnival opens at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1; 3 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 2-3, and Noon, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4-6. The carnival closes daily at midnight.

Grandstand shows start at 8:30 p.m. and include: Tracy Byrd, Aug. 1; Mark Wills, Aug. 2; Jackson Dean, Aug. 3; Marshall Tucker Band, Aug. 4; We The Kingdom, Aug. 5; and the Demo Derby, Aug. 6, which starts at 4 p.m.

Daily live entertainment at Entertainment Square will include Dunnell Lenort, Full House Band, Malek’s Fisherman Band, Blue Dirt Road Band, Steve Boyken, Todd Michael Jameson, Holly Day Music, Ron and Steve Unplugged, Diamond Ridge Band, Lisa Murphy (The Singing Cowgirl), Polka Band, and Flashback.

Visit www.co.freeborn.mn.us for the daily schedule of events.