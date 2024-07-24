Freeborn County Fair runs July 30-Aug. 4

The 2024 Freeborn County Fair runs from July 30-Aug. 4. The fairgrounds are located at 1105 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, Minn. The fair offers many attractions.

Freeborn County Fair’s antique tractor show is a long-time favorite. You will see the area’s largest collection of tractors manufactured prior to 1970. All tractors are restored and some are even better than when they were new.

Each year the fair has 75-100 tractors. The tractors are not judged since all tractors are considered first place to the people that exhibit them at our fair.

Visit the Fair Museum located in the Heritage Barn to take a walk down memory lane and see the historical displays showing many different relics that have been donated to the Fair Museum.

The Freeborn County Fair will be honoring persons or businesses and industry that have had an impact or stood out to promote, in some significant way, agriculture in Freeborn County. The Presentation Ceremony will be held Wednesday during the fair at 1 p.m. in Entertainment Square.

Bucket of Junk–Albert Lea Steel provides six identical buckets of parts and pieces. Make your own creation. These creations will be displayed and voted on by fair attendees. The top three places will be awarded a prize. The creations are then sold, by silent auction, to the highest bidder.

Child Care Day–Local daycare providers can bring their daycare children for a morning of fun at the fair, free of charge. This event is held Friday starting at 9 a.m. They will visit the Kiddie Farm Zone, livestock barns and have a special showing of our attractions. Head down to Rodeo Corral for a beverage and snack followed by a ride on the Merry-Go-Round. You are then welcome to stay and enjoy the fair.

Talent Show–Entertainment Plaza will hold the talent show Sunday at 1 p.m. The entry form will be available in the 2024 Fair Book and must be turned in by the date listed. Cash prizes are given for the top places in each division and the winner heads on to the Minnesota State Fair.

2024 Entertainment Schedule

Tuesday, July 30, 8:30 p.m., Austin Snell

Wednesday, July 31 8:30 p.m.. Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:30 p.m., Crowder

Friday, Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m., Hairball

Saturday, Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., Lonestar

Admission to all Grandstand Shows is included with paid gate admission. When purchasing reserved seats, gate admission is sold separately and is not included in the ticket price.

Enjoy horse shows of all kinds while you attend the Freeborn County Fair. You’ll get your horse fix at the outdoor area located on the northeast end of the fairgrounds. Bring your favorite chair to sit in the shade of the tents around the arena or grab a shady seat on the bleachers and sit back for a few minutes or hours of equine entertainment.

The week starts off Tuesday by watching the 4-H’ers show their horses and earn trips to the state 4-H show.

Wednesday and Thursday is the Light Horse show. You’ll see many breeds of horses showing in Halter, Pleasure and Game classes. The competition is some of the best in the area and riders have come from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin to compete for ribbons and paybacks. You’ll see some of the top pleasure horse riders and speed horses and their riders at this show.

Friday enjoy going back in time about 100 years or so, to watch local horse, donkey, mule and draft horse owners test their skills at the Farm Class show. They will pull logs through a pattern like when they cleared the land; they will show off their driving skills, like having to take your driver’s license test and then they’ll finish up the show with the Feed Race, just like hauling that feed out to the pastures to feed the animals. This race is real fun to watch and you can cheer on your favorite teams.

On Saturday, is the horse show that everyone waits to see. Feel the thunder of their hooves pounding the ground as the gentle giants and their mini versions, the ponies, come into the arena. In between the draft horse care and hitch classes, enjoy the ponies from the Iowa Draft Pony Hitch Association performing the same classes. Families and their crews bring their animals, carts and wagons to put on a show for you that mirrors the big national shows.

If bright colors and fresh scents are what you enjoy, then make a stop into the Floral Hall. This is not just a building full of cut flowers. There are potted and hanging plants, table artistry, displays from local flower shops and much more.

Entry day is Monday and judging takes place Tuesday. Be sure to check out the big winners.

Creative Arts is the place to come and enjoy arts, crafts and food from Freeborn County and surrounding counties exhibitors. The competition is tough and the exhibits are easy on the eyes. These open class exhibitors have been working long and hard on their projects so don’t be afraid to take a look and enjoy the local talents. Reminder: Entry day for Creative Arts and Foods is Sunday. Judging is Monday.

4-H Club members will have their general projects on display in the 4-H building, located on the south end of the fairgrounds. These general projects help the 4-H members expand their interests and knowledge in many different learning areas.

The 4-H livestock is displayed on the north end of the fairgrounds. 4-Hers will show their animals throughout the week during the 4-H livestock shows. Check out the 4-H animals in the barns; beef, dairy, sheep, goat, rabbit, swine, poultry, horse and llama. Dog projects can be viewed on the TV in the 4-H building. A selected number of projects in each species will have the opportunity to represent Freeborn County 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair.