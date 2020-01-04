Fritz and Schrader win ISU Student Government president, vice president

By Jacob Smith

Iowa State Daily

Morgan Fritz, sophomore in political science, and Jacob Schrader, junior in economics and political science, were elected as Student Government president and vice president last month.

“We’d just like to thank everyone that got out and voted, it’s really important that student voices are heard and we’re really looking forward to representing all students,” Fritz said.

Voting took place after a little over a month of campaigning.

“It’s going to be an exciting year and I can’t wait to get to work for all Cyclones,” Schrader said.

The Fritz-Schrader campaign received 2,962 votes while the Greene-Hanyang campaign received 1,415 votes.

Fall enrollment numbers totaled 33,391, meaning with 4,534 total votes about 15.1 percent of the student body voted for president and vice president.

In comparison to last year, the percentage of the student body that voted is up by 0.2 percent, down 2.7 percent from the spring of 2018.

A total of 3,465 students voted Tuesday, March 3—making up 74.66 percent of the vote—and 1,176 students voted Wednesday, March 4—making up the final 25.34 percent of the vote.

Of the 4,534 votes, 157 were for write-in candidates.

Fritz and Schrader ran on a platform of addressing college affordability, campus climate and sustainability on campus.

LMHS teacher and Athletic Director, Jim Boehmer commented, “I am very proud of Morgan for this great accomplishment, but I have to say, I am not surprised. Morgan is policy-oriented and driven to seek solutions to problems. She has always been very philosophical in her thinking while being extremely practical. Morgan is the type of person that lights up a room when she enters it. Morgan has the ability to see issues and problems from many different perspectives. I wish more of us had this ability, but this is why Morgan is a great leader.”

Fritz is a 2018 graduate of LMHS.