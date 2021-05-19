Home / News / Fritz initiated into Phi Beta Kappa

Fritz initiated into Phi Beta Kappa

Wed, 05/19/2021 - 9:07am Terry

Morgan Fritz, Lake Mills, was one of 102 Iowa State students with a major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (LAS), who were initiated into the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society this May. Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.
In addition, Fritz was the recipient of the Barbara Mack Award for Excellence in the Humanities and Social Sciences
The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University was granted its Phi Beta Kappa chapter charter in 1973.

