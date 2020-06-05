Fritz named 2020 Iowa Chapter Scholar Athlete

The Iowa Chapter of the National Football Foundation (NFF) has selected LMHS senior, Mason Fritz, as a winner of the 2020 Iowa Chapter Scholar Athlete Award. This award recognizes high school football players who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in their communities.

The NFF is a national organization with the stated mission of “promoting and developing the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal, and the drive for academic excellence in America’s young people.” The NFF recognizes student-athletes national and regionally every year, and has been active in doing so since its inception in 1959.