FTSB announces changes in Board of Directors

Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) is pleased to announce recent changes in the Board of Directors.

Mark Thoma was elected to the FTSB Board of Directors, Jan. 1, and Brent Winter was elected to the FTSB Board of Directors, April 13.

Changes to the Board of Directors came after Terry Kiewiet and Gene Hartman announced their retirements from the board. Terry was elected to the FTSB Board of Directors in 1996, and Gene was elected in 1988.

Mark Thoma began his professional career at Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) in 1995. Since then, he has served in positions consisting of sales, marketing, business development and customer service, and he is now CEO of WCTA. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing with an emphasis in communications from Buena Vista University, Storm Lake. In addition to Mark’s accomplishments at WCTA, he has been the Mayor of Joice, for the past 19 years. Mark and his wife, Jennifer, are long-time residents. They have two daughters, Ashley (18) and Emily (15).

Brent Winter is a senior vice president at FTSB and has been with the bank since 2014. Brent has been in banking for 20 years, with experience that will be highly valued as a board member. Brent attended Waldorf and graduated from Minnesota State-Mankato with a degree in accounting and finance. Brent and his wife, Molly, reside outside of Rake and have two children, Archer (12) and Lane (7). Together they also operate a cattle operation and own MJ Embroidery and Designs, Buffalo Center.

The FTSB Board of Directors includes: Douglas Leland (chairman), Jim Engle (vice-chairman), Brian Vander Wilt (secretary-treasurer), Elroy Schlake, Brian Blodgett, Mark Thoma and Brent Winter.