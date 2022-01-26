Home / News / FTSB donates to area veteran organizations

FTSB donates to area veteran organizations

Wed, 01/26/2022 - 12:06pm Terry

Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) and its staff sincerely appreciate the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in our armed forces. To show their continuing support, ‘Veterans Honor Checking’ was introduced in 2009 and continues to grow as a checking account designed exclusively for veterans and their spouses.
Since its inception in 2009, FTSB has donated over $193,000 throughout northern Iowa and southern Minnesota to the VFW, American Legion, Auxiliary, Iowa Veterans Trust, Family Alliance of Veterans of America (FAVA), and the local Hunting With Heroes.
In 2021 alone, FTSB donated $19,542 to these area veteran organizations.
Doug Leland, president and CEO of FTSB, states, “Our veterans have given so much. This is just a small way of expressing our thanks for their service and sacrifice.”
For more information, visit www.ftsbbank.bank or contact any local branches in Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills and Bricelyn.

