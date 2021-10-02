FTSB donates to area veterans organizations

Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) and its staff sincerely appreciate the men and women who have served or are currently serving in our armed forces. To show our continuing support, ‘Veterans Honor Checking’ was introduced in 2009 and continues to grow as a premier checking account designed exclusively for veterans and their spouses.

The special checking account established by Farmers Trust and Savings Bank not only provides financial benefits to the individual account holder, but it also helps support a veteran organization of their choice.

Upon opening a Veterans Honor Checking account, $10 is automatically donated to the veteran organization of the accountholder’s choice. In addition, at each year end, the individual’s elected organization will also receive $2 for every $1,000 of average annual balance they maintain in their account.

Since its inception in 2009, Farmers Trust and Savings Bank has donated over $174,000 throughout northern Iowa and southern Minnesota to the VFW, American Legion, Auxiliary, Iowa Veterans Trust, Family Alliance of Veterans of America (FAVA), and the local Hunting With Heroes. In 2020 alone, FTSB donated $16,576 to these area veteran organizations.

Doug Leland, president of Farmers Trust and Savings Bank, states, “Our veterans have given so much. This is just a small way of expressing our thanks for their service and sacrifice.”

The Veterans Honor Checking account also includes variable interest rate paid above current NOW account rates, a special CD rate, and much more.

For more information visit www.ftsbbank.bank or contact any of our local branches in Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills and Bricelyn.