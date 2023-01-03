FTSB donates over $21,000 to area veteran organizations in 2022

Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) and its staff sincerely appreciate the men and women who have served or are currently serving in our armed forces. FTSB recently presented 2022 annual donations to numerous area Veterans organizations adding up to $21,440.

Since the inception of Veterans Honor Checking in 2009, Farmers Trust and Savings Bank has donated over $214,000 throughout northern Iowa and southern Minnesota to the VFW, American Legion, Auxiliary, Iowa Veterans Trust, Family Alliance of Veterans of America (FAVA), and the local Hunting With Heroes.

Doug Leland, president and CEO of Farmers Trust and Savings Bank, states, “Our veterans have given so much. This is just a small way of expressing our gratitude for their service and sacrifice.”

The Veterans Honor Checking checking account was established by Farmers Trust and Savings Bank, not only to provide financial benefits to the individual account holder, but to also support a veteran organization of their choice. Upon opening a Veterans Honor Checking account, $10 is automatically donated to the veteran organization of the accountholder’s choice.

In addition, at each year end, the individual’s selected organization will also receive $2 for every $1,000 of average annual balance they maintain in their account.

The Veterans Honor Checking account also includes variable interest rate paid above current NOW account rates, a special CD rate, and much more.

For more information visit www.ftsbbank.bank or contact any of our local branches in Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills and Bricelyn.

Pictured above (L-R): Ryan Kesler, Jerry Hoffman, Megan Moklestad (FTSB), Ray Harang and David Anderson.