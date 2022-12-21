FTSB-Lake Mills hires new loan officer

Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) is pleased to announce Megan Moklestad as a new loan officer in the Lake Mills office.

Megan started at FTSB in August 2022 as a loan officer. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agriculture Business and Animal Science. Since graduating college in 2019, she has been in the ag business industry and is excited to join FTSB as an ag lender.

Megan grew up near Thompson, and currently resides there on an acreage outside of town.

Doug Leland, president and CEO of FTSB, states, “We are very pleased to add Megan to the Farmers Trust and Savings Bank family. She brings a strong agricultural background that will benefit our customers, our communities and our bank.”

Everyone at FTSB is excited to have Megan join our team, and we encourage you to stop by to meet her.