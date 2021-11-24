FTSB pays for over 800 youth admissions to football games

Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) sponsored four area football games this fall. Students at North Iowa, West Hancock, Lake Mills, and United South Central were able to get into the football game free and received a treat, hot dog, nachos, or other food item at the concession stand—all paid for by FTSB.

“Supporting our school districts and area families is something we prioritize,” said Doug Leland, FTSB president and CEO. “Providing free admission and a meal or treat at a high school football game was a great way to do both at the same time.”

North Iowa received $1,885 for the homecoming game sponsorship Friday, Sept. 24. This included admission for 239 students, plus a token for food at the concession stand benefiting North Iowa FFA.

West Hancock received $1,493 for their football game Friday, Oct. 1. The student admission count was at 175, with $618 of that total going to the concession stand for food.

Lake Mills received $1,097 for their football game Friday, Oct. 1. The student count was 133, with $432 of that total going to Parents of DC for concession stand food.

United South Central received $1,996 for their football game, also Friday, Oct. 1. The student count was 292, with $536 of that total going to the concession stand for food.